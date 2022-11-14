UK’s WIM names 100 global inspirational women in mining

The fifth edition of Women in Mining UK’s biennial “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100) was published today.

We selected these 100 women due to their inspirational actions, including being a trailblazer and making positive and impactful changes so the industry can operate in a safer and more sustainable and inclusive way; a commitment to advocating and empowering those working in the mining industry and beyond; and persevering in the face of adversity. The 100 women included in the 2022 edition were selected from 915 nominations for 491 women across 61 countries.

What is apparent from this year’s WIM100 cohort from Africa, is the number of women who are entering the sector. Several of these women are pioneers – in many cases they are the first woman employee at a mine or in a senior and/or technical role. This is in part because of their own determination to follow their dreams. However, this is also an indication that companies and governments in Africa are making structural changes to encourage more women to join the sector. Changing policy and gender norms is not a simple nor quick task however it can be done as long as we continue to encourage women to enter the sector and our male allies, and institutions, continue collaborating and supporting them.

This edition includes 22 women from Africa:

Maïmouna Guembre (Mine Closure Specialist at Endeavour Mining, Burkina Faso)

Marie-Rose Aida Tamboura (Country Manager at Haranga Resources Ltd, Burkina Faso)

Axelle Kaumbu (Logistics Superintendent at Mutanda Mining, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Bijou Amay (Laboratory Supervisor at Mutanda Mining, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Sarah Mohamed (Environmental Superintendent at Centamin, Egypt)

Hannah Wang’ombe (CEO at Association of Women in Energy and Extractives in Kenya)

Monique Cooper-Liverpool (Managing Partner at Petra Resources, Liberia)

Fatoumata Ly (Country Manager at Bia Group, Mali),

Hapsatou Bal (Community Relations Manager at Kinross Gold Corporation, Mauritania)

Ibtissam Bensetti (CEO at DuPont OCP Operations Consulting, Morocco)

Fatima Hayat (HR Manager at Glencore, South Africa)

Marna Cloete (President at Ivanhoe Mines, South Africa)

Mogaleadi Seabela (Section Manager at Anglo American, South Africa)

Neo Molelekeng (Group Metallurgical Manager at Glencore Alloys, South Africa)

Raksha Naidoo (CEO at The Particle Group, South Africa)

Shilpa Rumjeet (Research Coordinator at Centre for Bioprocess Engineering Research, University of Cape Town, South Africa)

Sophy Mfhuthi (Administrative Assistant at Char Technology, South Africa)

Tapiwa Chimbganda (Researcher at University of Cape Town, South Africa)

Mecktilder Mchomvu (Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at WOOW ME JEWELS, Tanzania)

Jennifer Hinton (Group Manager ESG at Jervois Global, Uganda)

Kundai Chikonzo (Consultant, Chee Tee Consults, Zimbabwe)

