Together, we thrive

At Anglo American, we believe that a business should give more to the world than it takes. It is why our Purpose – to re-imagine mining to improve people’s lives – is at the heart of everything we do.

Together with our partners, we continue to work closely with communities to find solutions that will sustain local growth by unlocking the value of the metals and minerals needed for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world. Through innovative thinking, enabling technologies, and collaborative partnerships, we can build a future, and shape an industry that is safer, efficient and harmonised with the needs of society.

Living up to our Purpose, at this year’s Mining Indaba we have partnered with the Heart of the Helderberg, which our Vergelegen Wine Estate forms part of, to support a local beneficiary – the Imibala Trust. Our Mining Indaba stand has been designed to specifically be repurposed into an education centre at the Imibala Trust’s Graaff-Reinet site. The centre will include a library and a play therapy area for their early childhood development and literacy programmes.

Through this collaborative partnership, we are creating positive impact that will exist beyond the Mining Indaba.

Together, we are shaping a better future.