Kore Potash announces new CEO

KORE Potash has appointed André Baya as its new CEO, a former executive at Fraser Alexander, the South African mining services company.

Baya also previously held senior positions at Fortescue Mining Group where he ran corporate development of the Belinga iron ore project in Gabon.

“With an impressive background including over two decades on the African continent, he will be pivotal in the development of the Kola and DX projects, and position Kore to supply the world’s agricultural needs and meet the rising demand in the global fertiliser market,” said David Hathorn, chairperson of Kore in a statement.

Kore listed in London in 2018 with the objective of developing the Sintoukola Potash Project in the Republic of Congo which was at that time due to come on stream in 2022. Of the Sintoukola deposit, Kore has targeted the $1.85bn Kore project. However, a combination of Covid interruptions and protracted financing discussions with Kore’s backers mean the latest iteration of the project is still on the drawing board.

But in August the RoC government pledged its continued support for the Kola project. There had previously been strained relations with the central African government. In October 2022, the RoC government lost its rag with Kore giving the firm 30 days to provide project undertakings or risk losing its operating licence in the country. This coincided with the arrest of Kore employees.

In February, Kore partner, PowerChina delivered an engineering, procurement and construction proposal and draft EPC contract for Kore. “SEPCO/PowerChina will now further negotiate the EPC proposal and draft the EPC contract, targeting signing full EPC documentation Q2 2024,” the company said last week.

“André’s deep experience of working in francophone Africa will also enable Kore to develop vital in-country partnerships and derive maximum value for stakeholders,” said Hathorn.