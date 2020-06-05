“Does SA really need three tiers of Govt?: Minerals Council’s Roger Baxter on reforming economy

ECONOMIC reform led by a reduction in the size of government, creating private sector access to the energy sector, and lowering corporate tax were critical if South Africa was to grow the economy and create jobs, said Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council.

In a column for BusinessLive, Baxter also recommended an improvement in the compact between employers and unions and the modernisation of the sector were equally important improvements that could be achieved.

At a 3% economic growth rate, South Africa’s economy would double in size in 15 years, he said; with a 5% growth rate the doubling is every 12 years. But a growing economy required investment equal to 25% of GDP against which the country was failing with an investment level of 19% of GDP which Baxter said was “just too low”.

Here are the most important extracts from the column: