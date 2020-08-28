Northam could consider dividend policy after Dunne says in review all options “now open to us”

NORTHAM Platinum may consider other forms of shareholder returns after posting record full-year numbers today, the company’s CEO said in the firm’s annual review.

Paul Dunne said in the review “… all options for returning value to shareholders are now open to us and the board will continue to review this over time”.

Previously, Northam has used any free cash to buy preference shares in Zambezi Platinum, a JSE-listed company it helped create as part of its empowerment obligations.

Post the year-end Northam, held a 46.7% stake in Zambezi Platinum whose preference shares are backed by Northam shares. In buying Zambezi preference shares, Northam reduces its shares in issue and boosts share earnings.

Dunne has defended the purchase of Zambezi Platinum preference shares saying it’s as good as a capital return. The company today passed the dividend. Net debt was “contained” at about R3.3bn.

As flagged in an August 12 trading statement, Northam produced record financial numbers and near record platinum group metal (PGM) production. Normalised headline earnings for the 12 months ended June were 150% higher year-on-year at R3.4bn. Share earnings increased more than 100% to 676.3 cents.

The stellar improvement was owing to rhodium and palladium prices which increased 170% and 52.4% respectively. Platinum, which accounts for 60% of Northam’s production, however, was “the laggard”, said Dunne. It averaged $858/oz, slightly above last year’s average and represented only 28% of the basket price received by Northam during the year.

Overall, there was a 67.3% increase to R17.8bn in sales revenue owing to a 60.8% rise in the 4E basket price for $1,764/oz which was then additionally assisted by a 10.9% weakening in the rand against the dollar during the year.

The outcome was free cash flow generation of R4bn for the 12 months. A total of R3.7bn was spent buying approximately 49.4 million Zambezi preference shares. Post the year-end a further R1.7bn was spent buying Zambezi preference shares.

The company lost just over 100,000 ounces in PGM production owing to Covid-19 interruptions. Had that production not been lost, Northam would have reported record output. Refined metal sales for the 12 months totalled 560,238 oz 4E.

Northam has a medium-term growth target of some one million oz of PGMs. For the next year, however, it guided to production of 670,000 oz 4E – slightly lower than planned owing to the phased restart this year under Covid-19 limitations.

The company also said it had delayed capital growth projects. The Western extension access project at its Zondereinde mine has been partially suspended, whilst the deepening project is being temporarily limited to currently accessed mining levels. Certain modules of the Booysendal South project were also postponed “for the time being”.

Capital expenditure has been forecast for the 2021 and 2022 financial years at between R2.3bn and R2.5bn which compares to a capital outlay of R2.4bn in the year under review.