Sibanye-Stillwater clears decks of debt after Q3 delivers record EBITDA on elevated metal prices

SIBANYE-Stillwater brought the curtain down on a mammoth $2.7bn (R44bn) debt reduction programme saying in a third quarter update today – in which record adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was registered – the way was clear for improved dividend payments.

The company announced an interim dividend in August of R1.4bn, its first payout to shareholders in about three years after raising $2.2bn to buy Stillwater Mining, a US platinum group metals (PGM) company. This transaction signalled the beginning of an aggressive diversification strategy into PGMs.

The firm said today that adjusted EBITDA was R15.59bn for the third quarter ($922m), some 182% higher year-on-year, equal to R10.1bn ($545m) owing to elevated precious metal prices, especially PGM prices which Sibanye-Stillwater said underlined the importance of its push into production of a metal other than gold.

More to follow ….