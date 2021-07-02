Amplats confirms court dispute with Nkwe Platinum over alleged land incursion

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) confirmed a report that it had taken neighbour Nkwe Platinum to court over a land-related dispute.

The SABC reported earlier this week that Nkwe Platinum had started work on the Maandagshoek lease which is part of the Modikwe mine. Amplats jointly owns Modikwe with African Rainbow Minerals. The mine is located in South Africa’s Limpopo province

“Modikwa Platinum Mine confirms that the matter was heard before the Polokwane High Court on 30 June 2021,” Amplats said in a statement. “Judgement in respect thereto has been reserved.”

Amplats wants Nkwe Platinum to conduct its mining operations at Ga Ratau and Leolo village where it has rights, said the SABC. Nkwe Platinum mine started fencing an area at Mandagshoek where it will keep its mining equipment, it added.

Modikwa produced a total of 214,800 PGM ounces in Amplats’ 2020 financial year, a year-on-year decline of 26% owing to Covid-19 lockdowns, two employee fatalities and an unprotected strike related to employee disputes.

Amplats is 80% owned by Anglo American.

The group reported a 64% improvement in basic earnings of just over R30bn for the 2020 financial year. Net cash increased 8% or R1.4bn to end as of December 31 at R18.7bn.