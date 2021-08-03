THE cash keeps rolling in for South Africa’s platinum group metal (PGM) producers.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) today announced record interim profits owing to a healthy lift in production and a 50% improvement in the average rand-denominated 4E PGM to R42,600 per ounce for the six month period – a factor that will be a repeating theme as Sibanye-Stillwater, Northam Platinum, and Impala Platinum are yet to report their financial numbers.

Despite the record performance, RBPlat kept to roughly the same dividend of its maiden announcement in February when it paid 575 cents per share. Today’s payout was for an interim dividend of 535 cents – equal to R1.5bn – on the back of headline share earnings of 1,831.9 cents (2020: 335.3 cents/share).

The company’s CFO, Hanré Roussouw, said in March he wouldn’t be swayed from a course of financial discipline by the buoyant market which could correct in a flash and leave RBPlat exposed. Before the maiden dividend in February, RBPlat was heavily constrained as it battled to complete the R13.7bn Styldrift phase one project.

RBPlat had, however, concluded the conversion and partial buy-back of R1.2bn in convertible bonds during the six month period. Cash increased year-on-year by about R2.9bn to close on June 30 at R3.63bn.

There were some headwinds for RBPlat.

Despite a 24.3% increase in PGM production to 215,300 ounces, RBPlat said it had not performed as desired operationally.

As a result, full year production guidance was reined back to a range of 475,000 to 485,000 oz which cuts back on the 525,000 oz upper end of the range forecast at the firm’s year-end results presentation in February.

Of the PGM production increase, RBPlat’s Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) contributed 116,100 oz of 4E production, an increase of 16.4%, whilst Styldrift’s production increased by 35% to 99,600 oz of 4E.

The Covid-19 pandemic also worked against the company’s plans to commission the R75m upgrade of the Maseve processing facilities. This will only be completed in the fourth quarter rather than the third quarter as planned, and would affect recoveries of metal from UG2 ore, the company said.