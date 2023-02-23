Anglo to spend $4.8bn on UK crop nutrient project Woodsmith to end-2027

ANGLO American will spend $800m this year and a further $1bn a year until 2027 on its UK crop nutrients project Woodsmith taking its total investment in the venture to $4.8bn excluding spend to date, part of which it wrote down for $1.7bn.

The project currently has a carrying value on Anglo’s books of about $900m.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo said he had confidence in Woodsmith’s quality. “I have absolutely no doubt it will generate significant cash flows for years to come,” he said. But he added that its final configuration “is not completely clear to us”.

Total expenditure on Woodsmith tops $7bn which makes it one of Anglo’s largest outlays after spending $5.3bn developing the 300,000 tons a year Quellaveco copper project in Peru. Quellaveco, which delivered its first 100,000 tons of sales last year following commissioning, has Mitsubishi as an equity partner.

Wanblad said Woodsmith would produce five million tons of polyhalite, a potash product but that it could be expanded to 13 million tons a year at an incremental cost. Farmers would pay a premium for the product as it enhanced crop performance and represented “cleaner and greener” production, Wanblad said.

Wanblad was commenting following publication of Anglo’s annual results ended December 31 in which underlying Ebitda came in 30% lower at $14.5bn, a performance he put down to weather-related interruptions and inflation related in part to an increase in energy costs.

The company paid out a $900m dividend, the equivalent of 0.74 US cents a share in line with its 40% payout policy.