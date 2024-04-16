Another mining junior eyes a listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Marula Mining – a junior miner and explorer listed on the UK’s Aquis Stock Exchange but which is planning to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – has been granted a mineral dealer’s licence to trade in manganese ore in Kenya.

The company intends buying manganese ore from the Larisoro mine which is increasing production and then selling it on the export markets under new offtake agreements.

According to Marula CEO Jason Brewer, “the awarding of the licence is an integral part of the company’s strategy and activities in Kenya as it continues to evaluate further investments in Kenya’s manganese mining sector.”

Aquis is a stock exchange regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which targets growth companies and currently has more than 100 companies listed on it.

According to Brewer, Marula is “exploring opportunities” to have its shares admitted to the London Stock Exchange, Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange and the JSE.

Marula is an African-focussed battery metals investment and exploration company. It holds interests in the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum mine and the Korridor Lithium project in South Africa as well as several graphite projects in Tanzania and the Larisoro Manganese mine in Kenya.