Unlicensed gold mining a “hot button” electoral issue in Ghana

GOLD from small scale mining in Ghana totalled 1.2 million ounces in the first seven months of this year – more than in the whole of 2023, said Reuters which cited data from the West African country’s mining sector regulator.

Triggered by a 30% leap in the price of gold this year, “galamsey” – as small scale gold mining is known in Ghana – saw hundreds of people participate in a protest march in Accra on October 11.

They called on authorities to stem galamsey saying it harms miners’ health, pollutes waterways, destroys forests and cocoa farms, and fuels crime.

Unlicensed gold mining has also become a hot button electoral issue as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7 for a general election, said Reuters.

The march, styled an “environmental prayer walk”, involved handing a petition for a ban on informal mining to the president’s office.

The march followed plans by labour unions for a nationwide strike against galamsey that were partially called off after the government made promising provisions, according to local media reports citing the organisers.

The government is under pressure to appeal to voters that will elect the next president of the West African gold- and cocoa-producing nation, said Reuters

Outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo has grappled with the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation and a massive debt overhaul that has heavily impacted people’s livelihoods, the newswire said.

About 40% of Ghana’s total gold output comes from small-scale mines, as opposed to concessions operated by multi-national firms. Some 70% to 80% of the small mines are unlicensed, Reuters said.