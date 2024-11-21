Plight of Stilfontein’s illegal miners worsens amid extortion claim

EFFORTS to reach illegal miners at the Buffelsfontein mine near Stilfontein in South Africa’s North West province have been frustrated by red tape and, according to one report, attempts to extort the rescue teams.

Citing Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the Citizen said an individual sought to extract a 30% cut from one of the contractors working at the site.

“There’s no formal case that has been opened. The reason we are raising it we want member of the community also to be aware that not everybody who is here, is here for a good cause,” said Mokgwabone.

“We have people here but now for ulterior motives, but we will definitely follow up on that,” Mokgwabone said.

There have also been reports of police turning away food parcels prepared for the illegal miners underground.

Addressing the media near the shaft, community leader Johannes Qankase claimed their efforts to deliver food parcels were dealt a heavy blow as officers guarding shaft 11 ordered them to speak to senior police management first, said News24.

The efforts came while a matter between the police and representatives of the illegal miners was expected to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, said News24.

The matter of the state being compelled to provide supplies and assistance to the miners was stood down in the High Court, Pretoria by Judge Brenda Neukircherwhen on Tuesday in order to read through the respondents (Police, Department of Mineral Resources) affidavits, it has been reported.

Jose Melembe, principal inspector of mines in the North West region argued that the illegal miners were not trapped and had alternative exit routes from the mine. According to reports, some 1187 illegal miners who have resurfaced and been arrested with potentially hundreds more still underground.

“We know that according to the recent court order, we are not allowed near the site. We wanted to assist illegal miners underground. We were told to speak to senior police management about the food.