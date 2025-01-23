Sovereign mine Kasiya takes “massive step forward”

SOVEREIGN Metals expected to spend $665m building its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project, representing an 11% increase over a previous estimate.

This is following an optimised prefeasibility study on the prospect which is situated in Southern Africa’s Malawi. The earlier study completed in 2023 estimated $597m in capital expenditure. Both estimates are pre-production capital spend.

But the life of mine capital decreases in terms of the optimised study. It falls to $1.13bn from $1.25bn. Other key metrics such as life of mine and plant throughput are unchanged (25 years and 12 million tons/year in the first four years respectively).

The estimated average rutile produced will be 222,000 tons in terms of the optimised study, unchanged from the former study but average graphite production falls slightly to 233,000 tons to 244,000 tons annually. This will be produced at an operating cost of about $423 per ton, Sovereign Metals said.

Kasyia has been described as the world’s highest grade rutile (titanium metals) deposit. It is also the second largest flake graphite deposit. These twin benefits were clearly factors in attracting Rio Tinto to Sovereign. Rio announced last year it would buy about 35.4 million share options in Sovereign for A$18.5m (equal to 54 Australian cents a share) increasing its shareholding to 19.76% from the 15% beachhead it acquired in Sovereign for A$40.4m in 2023. Rio Tinto has the option to become the operator of Kasiya once a definitive feasibility study is completed by the joint team. The outcome for shareholders of the optimised study is an annual average pre-tax profit of $409m and an internal rate of return of 27%.