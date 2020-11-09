Kore extends DX Project life of mine but financial return lowered after converting resources

KORE Potash, a London- and Johannesburg-listed potash development firm, had increased the mine life of its Dougou Extension Project (DX Project) in Republic of Congo (RoC) by two-thirds after converting indicated reserves and inferred resources in an updated pre-feasibility study.

The increase in mine life, however, implies lower overall production, and a reduction in the financial returns of the project.

Kore CEO, Brad Sampson, said the firm was progressing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) into the project. The company received the go-ahead for the DFS from the RoC in October.

Incorporating the additional reserves means the pre-feasibility study is now working on total production of muriate of potash of some 7.4 million tons (Mt) which compares to a May assessment in the study of 12.1Mt in total production.

The estimated net present value of the project was downgraded to $391m from the previous estimate of $421m, the company said. This translated into an internal rate of return of 22.9% compared to 23.4% previously.

The company had initially scoped out Kola, a tier-1 project that is part of the Sinotoukola Potash Project (of which DX is also a part). Developing Kola, however, comes with a hefty pre-production cost of $2.1bn compared to the May estimate of $286m for DX Project.

Increasingly, the specialised resources sector has been turning its attention to the prospects offered by mineral fertiliser production.

In January, Anglo American bought Sirius Minerals for £405m for its Woodside polyhalite project, another source of fertiliser aimed at the food security market.