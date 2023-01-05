AngloGold in talks to sell Córrego do Sítio to Jaguar Mining, says report

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti is in discussions to sell its Córrego do Sítio operations in Brazil which are operated by subsidiary AGA Mineração, according to a report by Mining.com.

The publication cited local media as saying that Toronto-listed Jaguar Mining was the most likely buyer, especially as it operated in the vicinity. AngloGold has been producing gold from Córrego do Sítio since 1989.

AngloGold CEO, Alberto Calderon launched a review of the group’s assets last year. At a cash cost of about $2,000 per ounce, the Córrego do Sítio operations – which consist of an underground mine and an open pit – are vulnerable.