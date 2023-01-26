Anglo launches first of 10 proposed LNG fuelled vessels as targets carbon neutrality

ANGLO American today introduced the first of 10 proposed LNG fuelled vessels which it said will deliver an estimated 35% reduction in carbon emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine fuel.

The vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, loaded its first cargo of iron ore mined at the iron ore operations of Kumba in South Africa. The new LNG fuelled vessels will be introduced to Anglo’s chartered fleet over the next two years.

Anglo said in an announcement today the use of LNG will also lead to “a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane”.

“This milestone cements our vision to be a leader in low carbon shipping, a natural extension of our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040,” said Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo’s marketing division.

Anglo is aiming for carbon neutrality from its ocean freight by 2040 and has an interim target to reduce emissions by 30% from 2030.

In November, Anglo said it had sourced 100% of its renewable power requirements for its Australian assets from about 2025 following an agreement with supplier Stanwell Corp. – the provider of power to the Queensland government.

Including agreements in place for its South America operations, also from 2025, Anglo would draw 60% of its global electricity requirements from renewable sources which would “transform our Scope 2 emissions profile.