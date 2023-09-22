Montero says Tanzania’s actions were “economically catastrophic”

MONTERO Mining CEO Tony Harwood said on Thursday legal developments between Tanzania and two mining companies that claimed to have assets expropriated by the east African country provided “recognition” that the government’s actions were “economically catastrophic” for shareholders.

Montero has a hearing pending with the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investments Disputes (ICSID) between December 4 and 8 regarding the alleged expropriation of the company’s Wigu rare earths project by Tanzania. This was after lodging filed a C$90m claim against the Tanzanian government in August last year.

Similar cases heared by the ICSID have turned out well for affected companies. In July, Indiana Resources was awarded $109.5m in its ICSID claim against Tanzania while another case, brought by Winshear Gold has been taken into arbitration.

Expectations that Montero could be due compensation seems to be driving Montero’s share price from time to time. Over the last five days, the stock gained about 31% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Said Harwood: “Indiana’s substantial damages award and Winshear’s pending settlement are providing shareholders with recognition that the cancellation of the Retention Licenses by Tanzania was economically catastrophic to each company.

“Montero is fully funded to complete its arbitration hearings with the same lead attorney that represented both Indiana and Winshear earlier this year. Montero’s arbitration hearings at ICSID will be held in December 2023.”