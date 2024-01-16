Early blow to SA coal exports this year following TFR train collision

SOUTH Africa’s coal exports were again interrupted after two trains collided on Sunday, said News24.

Transnet Freight Rail (TF), a division of state-owned ports and rail company Transnet, confirmed on Monday evening there had been an incident. It provided few details saying only recovery efforts “are underway” and that no serious injuries were reported.

The collision occurred at Elubana, outside Richards Bay. “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident,” said TFR.

According to News24, citing sources inside TFR, Sunday’s accident resulted from human error when a shift change failed to alert the incoming shift of a stopped train on the line. The train had stopped because of a power outage in Richard’s Bay on the line ahead.

TFR still has analogue systems to control the movement of its rolling stock. It relies on signalling and phone communication to schedule trains and manage their movement, said News24.

TFR said in December it was ramping up coal trains along its North Corridor in order to ease port congestion which has crippled operations at Richards Bay port.

The improved service will see seven trains per week for its coal service by mid-December bringing the the total number of trains to 28 per week.

“This equates to volume of about 15,400 tons per week, and an annualised tempo of 739,200 tons per annum, which is equivalent to 452 road truck trips per week, and 21,747 road truck trips per annum,” it said.