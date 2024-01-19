ICCM members commit not to mine near world heritage sites

THE International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) earlier this week said that its members would stay away from exploration-related activities at world heritage sites and focus on ensuring no net loss of biodiversity at any mining sites.

At the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, major mining companies, including Freeport-McMoRan, Teck, and Newmont, committed to taking urgent action to support a “nature-positive future” by 2030, according to a report by Reuters.