Ramos to step down from AngloGold Ashanti board in May

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti said on Friday chairperson Maria Ramos is to retire in May. She will be replaced by Jochen Tilk, currently an independent non-executive of the board, a role he has held since 2019.

Tilk, a mining engineer, will officially take over as the board’s chairperson from May 28 subject to his re-election at AngloGold’s annual general meeting on that day. Tilk worked for 25 years at Inmet, serving as its CEO and president for the last five years.

Commenting on Ramos, AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon said she “exemplified the highest levels of ethics, governance and strategic guidance” adding that she was “a great support to me in my role”.

Ramos took over as AngloGold’s chairperson in December 2020 following the departure of Sipho Pityana amid speculation he sexually harassed an employee. Pityana’s departure came at a time of flux for the gold producer which had lost its CEO Kelvin Dushnisky only three months earlier.

Just over three years later the company is in a much stronger position with a newly equipped board and senior management team, a streamlined portfolio of mines and projects, and a new listing in New York. Calderon was appointed in 2021.

Rhidwaan Gasant, AngloGold Ashanti’s lead independent director said the company was “privileged” to have someone of Tilk’s “experience and track record, with strong institutional and industry knowledge”.

In addition to Ramos, Maria Richter, a non-executive director of AngloGold since January 2015 had asked not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM. Albert Garner, has been appointed by the board to replace Richter as chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee, the group said.