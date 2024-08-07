Gold Fields to pay “substantial” compensation to St Ives community

GOLD Fields said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Ngadju People to pay compensation for past mining activities and provide future-facing benefits.

The Ngadju People are the determined Native Title holders of the area surrounding Norseman, spanning 102,000km² which includes Gold Fields’ St Ives gold mine located in Kambalda. In terms of their agreement, the compensation payment will include “a substantial initial payment”.

“We are delighted to be part of the Ngadju People’s journey towards self-determination with this life-of-mine agreement,” said Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields.

“Gold Fields has been working closely with the NNTAC (Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation) to ensure this agreement will deliver positive outcomes to the Ngadju community,” he added.

Gold Fields said it would guarantee entry-level positions for Ngadju people at its St Ives gold mine, with additional financial support available for training and education courses applicable to these traineeships, apprenticeships, or graduate roles.

Ngadju employment and procurement will be prioritised, with the Ngadju Native Title Corporation creating registers of interested Ngadju candidates and businesses that will receive advance notification of any opportunities ahead of other potential applicants, Gold Fields said.

“Following two years of dedicated negotiations, it embodies our commitment to advancing a future that both respects our cultural heritage and delivers real benefits to our people,” said NNTAC chair Thelma Dimer.