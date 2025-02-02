Tsengwa lawyer promises to lift veil on “rogue” Exxaro

THE lawyer for suspended Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa promised to “expose an agenda” waged against his client and the company’s board, led by chair Geoffrey Qhena.

Eddie Claasen told Business Times on Sunday an independent investigation by law firm ENS amounted to a witch hunt. “She (Tsengwa) has little confidence in the objectivity of the investigation, which ENS, who also act as Exxaro’s attorneys, are presently conducting. That too shall be revealed in the fullness of time,” said Classen.

Classen was commenting following a North Gauteng High Court hearing where Tsengwa sought to have the suspension lifted. It was argued Exxaro’s constitution and its memorandum of incorporation made no provision for the suspension of a CEO.

“It’s black or white, and no grey; either they have the power, or they do not have the power. Exxaro does not have the power to suspend its CEO. It did something it is not entitled to do,” said Claasen.

Claasen also described the Exxaro board as “… rogue … and a rogue chair who stops the appointed CEO, an organ who is trusted by the constitution to run the company, from doing the job”.

Tsengwa was placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an independent investigation into allegations related to workplace conduct and governance issues, said Business Times which first reported on the matter.