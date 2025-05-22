Liberty Coal in R250m defamation claim against Mantengu

LIBERTY Coal, operator of Mpumalanga’s Optimum Colliery, has initiated legal action seeking R250m in damages against JSE-listed chrome miner Mantengu Mining and its executives. The coal company alleges a sustained campaign of defamatory statements targeting both the business and its ultimate owner, Daniel McGowan.

The dispute centres on allegations made by Mantengu Mining CEO Michael Miller earlier this month. Liberty Coal claims Mantengu orchestrated widespread distribution of “baseless and defamatory information” through media releases, stock exchange announcements, and radio interviews.

According to Liberty Coal, Mantengu executives accused the company and McGowan of conspiratorial share price manipulation involving fraudulent conduct. The coal miner characterises these claims as a “dishonest effort” by Mantengu to explain poor share price performance through scapegoating.

Liberty Coal maintains that all wrongdoing allegations lack factual support or evidence, describing them as “ill-conceived and intended to cause harm” to business reputations and commercial interests. The company argues that Mantengu’s widely-circulated summary of alleged criminal complaints represents reckless defamation.

The legal action seeks to hold Mantengu’s leadership jointly and severally liable for the substantial damages claim, said Liberty Coal.