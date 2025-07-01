Miners accused of forced labour in Congo

GOLD miner Twangiza Mining SA has accused Rwanda-backed M23 rebels of forcing its employees to work without pay after seizing its mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Reuters reported.

The Chinese-owned company, headquartered in Congo, alleged in a Friday statement that workers were being “held in captivity, forced to work in inhuman conditions, without any security measure, remuneration or medical coverage.”

M23 rebels staged a lightning advance earlier this year in eastern Congo, capturing unprecedented territory in North and South Kivu provinces, said the newswire in its report Tuesday. The Twangiza Mining site is located in South Kivu province.

In May, the company was ordered to suspend operations after M23 accused it of failing to pay taxes. Twangiza Mining now claims production has been “paralysed” and the site is “entirely controlled” by Rwandan nationals working with M23, who are “exploiting the mine for their own profit by treating our employees like slaves.”

Reuters could not independently verify these assertions. Neither M23 nor Congo’s government responded to requests for comment, it said.

Congo, the United Nations and Western powers say Rwanda supports M23 with troops and arms. Rwanda denies this, claiming its forces act in self-defence.

Yolande Makolo, Rwanda’s government spokesperson, said on Monday: “Rwanda is not involved in this situation, and the accusations against Rwandan citizens are without basis.”

On Friday, Rwanda and Congo’s foreign ministers signed a US-brokered peace deal, raising hopes for ending fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands this year.

President Trump’s administration aims to attract billions in Western investment to Congo, which is rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.