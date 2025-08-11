Tsengwa proud despite acrimonious Exxaro exit

FORMER Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa said her controversial departure from the mining giant earlier this year cannot overshadow her fulfilling two-decade career with the company.

Speaking in her first public interview since leaving, Tsengwa told the Mining Insight podcast she remains proud of Exxaro despite the “unfortunate circumstances” surrounding her exit. Details of the podcast were reported by BusinessLive on Monday.

“That I left under unfortunate circumstances can never taint how great it is to work for that organisation,” Tsengwa said. “For me that company made me. It is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Tsengwa, who succeeded Mxolisi Mgojo as CEO in 2023, began her mining career in 2003 with Kumba Resources before transitioning to Exxaro following the 2006 unbundling. She held various executive positions including safety and sustainable development roles, coal operations leadership, and minerals business management.

The executive was suspended in December over alleged workplace and governance abuses, including claims she advanced her late partner’s business interests through Exxaro transactions and created a climate of fear in the organisation. She resigned in February after unsuccessfully challenging her suspension in court.

Despite the acrimonious ending, Tsengwa praised Exxaro’s succession planning and organisational culture during the podcast interview. She emphasized prioritising the company’s wellbeing over personal grievances, saying continuing public disputes would harm the organisation.

“I am watching the company from a distance, seeing great people that I have left behind,” she said, expressing confidence in new CEO Ben Magara, who joined from Lonmin in March.