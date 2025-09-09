Mali conducts airstrikes amid militant fuel blockade

MALI’S military has launched airstrikes in the gold-rich Kayes region following attempts by al Qaeda-affiliated militants to impose a fuel blockade on the landlocked nation’s capital, Bamako, Reuters reported on Monday..

The operations represent the latest effort by Mali’s military leadership – which seized power through successive coups in 2020 and 2021 – to counter mounting pressure from insurgent groups seeking to encircle urban centres across the Sahel.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) announced the blockade on Thursday, declaring it would also restrict civilian movement in western towns including Kayes and Nioro, situated near the Senegal and Mauritania borders.

Following the announcement, militants have intercepted and emptied fuel tankers throughout the area, according to a Nioro resident.

“JNIM is applying increased pressure in this region to weaken the government in Bamako but also to asphyxiate the capital,” said Djenabou Cisse from the Foundation for Strategic Research.

Military operations targeted Diema and Nioro, with a colonel confirming that airstrikes were conducted whilst soldiers freed hostages held by militants.

Transport firms have suspended services on the Bamako-Dakar route, whilst the road connecting Bamako to southern Segou has been blocked, according to truckers’ union officials.

Six Senegalese drivers kidnapped on Friday were released the following day, said union spokesperson Daouda Lo.

Since May, jihadists have targeted regional businesses including cement works, sugar facilities, and mining operations. International miners Barrick and B2Gold maintain significant presences in the area.

Security analysts suggest JNIM’s swift blockade implementation demonstrates growing organisational strength, aimed at inciting civilian unrest against transitional authorities.