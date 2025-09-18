Anglo cuts hundreds of Australian mining jobs

ANGLO American has cut jobs at its Australian coking coal operations aimed at ensuring the long-term viability whilst maintaining production levels, said Bloomberg News citing a statement by the UK miner.

Anglo declined to specify exact numbers but the Australian Financial Review reported nearly 300 roles would be lost, concentrated at the Grosvenor mine in Queensland.

Anglo said it was “simplifying our business to adapt to ongoing market pressures — including lower coal prices and rising costs”.

“These changes are essential to secure the future of our steelmaking coal operations in Central Queensland,” the company added.

The cuts follow Wednesday’s announcement by BHP Group that it would shutter one Queensland coal mine and slash approximately 750 staff across the division, citing high state royalties and weak market conditions.

Anglo American, the world’s third-largest seaborne steelmaking coal exporter, operates five mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin region, said Bloomberg News. Staff reductions will affect both Brisbane offices and operational sites, with a substantial portion achieved through voluntary redundancy, it said.

Australian premium coking coal prices have plummeted 70% since peaking in March 2022, pressured by increased supply and weaker demand from China, the industry’s largest steelmaking customer.

The job losses highlight mounting pressures on Australia’s coal sector as global markets adjust to shifting energy demands and economic headwinds affecting major industrial consumers.

Both mining companies cited the challenging operating environment as driving their workforce reduction decisions despite Australia’s position as a leading coal exporter.