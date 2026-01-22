Mali decrees tighter control over gold mining sector

MALI’S military leadership has established a ministerial-level position to oversee the mining sector, giving the presidency direct control over the crucial gold industry, said Reuters in a report on Thursday.

Hilaire Bebian Diarra, a former Barrick Mining executive and earth-science specialist, was appointed to the role through a presidential decree on 19 January, said the newswire.

Diarra joined government last year whilst leading negotiations for Barrick over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex. He became special adviser to the presidency during the contentious dispute over Mali’s largest industrial gold mine, as President Assimi Goita’s administration demanded higher taxes and increased state participation, said Reuters.

A senior government official said the presidency now leads mining oversight, with key exploitation permits decided at presidential level. The finance ministry handles fiscal matters whilst the mining ministry concentrates on regulation.

Legal documents show the minister will supervise mining policy implementation, monitor mining code compliance, and review title holder reports – responsibilities formerly held by the mines ministry.

Mali ranks among Africa’s biggest gold producers. Several national forums have recently advocated stronger structures for overseeing security, compliance, and community impacts.

The appointment follows Mali’s tightening grip on mining, its largest revenue source. A 2023 mining code helped recover 761 billion CFA francs ($1.2bn) in arrears, the government said in December.

However, the stricter code troubled miners, triggering a two-year standoff with Barrick that contributed to a 23% decline in industrial gold output during 2025, provisional mines ministry data showed.