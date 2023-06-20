Afrimat returns to construction materials roots with $6m Lafarge deal

Afrimat’s construction materials segment was under pressure in the firm’s 12 months ended February following a slowdown in economic activity. Operating profit fell 17.7% to R129.6m. Overall the company reported a 13.3% decline in operating profit to R1.1bn. Share earnings for the 12 months declined 15,7% to 457,6 cents, but it was nonetheless Afrimat’s second highest earnings since inception.

Commenting at the Junior Indaba conference earlier this month, Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden alluded to today’s announcement, saying the transaction would strengthen the business “with a little bit of diversification added to it”.

Afrimat has been an aggressive dealmaker in the last five years, especially in adding bulk minerals production to its overall offering. The acquisition of the Nkomati anthracite mine in 2020 saw Afrimat capitalise on an improvement in the fuel’s price. The mine contributed 82% to group operating profit in the 2022 financial year.

However, Afrimat pulled out of the acquisition of the Gravenhage manganese deposit situated in the Northern Cape.

“We signed a purchase agreement and the last outstanding condition was the award of a water use licence. But it was so limited it was impossible to mine,” Van Heerden said at the Junior Indaba. “The amount of water we can withdraw allows us to mine under water.

“We had to walk from the transaction. That’s the history of Gravenhage. It is a water use licence that killed a very nice project.”

In April, Afrimat declared final dividend of 110 cents per share, amounting to a total payout of R175.7m, R38m less than last year.