Ukraine’s iron and steel industry calls for Africa’s support

AS the war in Ukraine continues, its iron and steel industry stands both as a testament to resilience and a beacon of hope for the nation’s future.

The devastation wrought by war has not only reshaped society, but also the industry that is the backbone of the country’s economy. Amid the ruins and challenges, however the industry is primed to rise again.

Ukraine’s iron and steel industry is not any sector; it has for many years been a pilar of the country’s economy. Contributing between 11-12% of GDP, the industry’s importance extends beyond just economic statistics. Every job in the industry estimated to be responsible for five more in ancillary sectors, underscoring its multiplier effect on the broader economy.

Ukraine’s steel plants and iron mines are another frontline in the war, with their very own challenges and needs. Despite the war’s toll, the industry’s spirit remains unbroken. It is estimated that over 20,000 people from the sector are currently serving in the military. A consequence of this is that the sector faces skills shortages.

While various forms of aid continue to come in from around the world, supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia, its labour force is also in need of vital international support in many areas.

Collaboration with Africa

While much has been done already, a show of support from the labour force globally is also much needed to provide advice and skills sharing with those in Ukraine. This is a particular area where collaboration with Africa can be mutually beneficial.

There is a wealth of human capital on the continent, where a generations of experts boast experience across a variety of fields, including safety, community engagement, mining technology as well as many that are used to operating under a range of difficult conditions.

Moreover, the industry is making strides in promoting gender diversity, with many positions now being filled by women. It is also aligning with the EU green steel strategy and investing heavily in renewable energy. Ukraine’s rich deposits of iron ore combined with its strategic European location, position it to become a key part of Europe’s targets to become self-sufficient and competitive on a number of critical products.

The reconstruction of Ukraine is not just a national endeavour; it is a global one. We invite skilled workers, engineers, and visionaries from Africa and around the world to join us in this task.

To achieve this we propose the creation of an international Advisory Board, comprised of volunteer experts, former and current executives, consultants, researchers to help with the many needs of the sector at this time, as well as those from labour unions, both locally and abroad. By contributing your expertise, you will be part of a historic effort to rebuild a nation and reshape an industry.

Please join us in working together today for a brighter, stronger, and greener tomorrow.

*Oleksandr Kalenkov is President of Ukrmetalurgprom, the industry body representing all of Ukraine’s iron and steel industry. To express interest in this global initiative please send an email to [email protected]