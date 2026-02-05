10 years later, Lily Mine disaster victims still waiting closure

ON Thursday South Africa commemorated 10 years since the tragic collapse of Lily Mine on the fateful morning of February 5 2016. For the past 3,653 days, each passing day has borne the weight of grief and unanswered questions, while also reflecting the perseverance and shared determination of the families and the community to pursue truth, accountability, and ultimately, closure.

In solemn remembrance, Siyakhula Sonke Empowerment Corporation (SSC Group) notes that today also marks 3,653 days since Solomon Nyirenda, Yvonne Mnisi, and Pretty Winnie Nkambule lost their lives when the crown pillar collapsed. To this day, their remains have not been recovered, and their families continue to mourn their loss while enduring the painful of absence of closure.

SSC further notes with sadness that Inkhosi Tikhontele Solomon Dlamini passed last year in December 2025, before the reopening of the Lily and Barbrook Mines, and the recovery of the remains of Solomon, Yvonne, and Pretty, for dignified funerals. When the tragedy occurred, Chief Dhlamini provided critical leadership and compassion during one of the most difficult chapters faced by the Lily Mine families. He stood steadfast alongside the affected families, extending both emotional and practical assistance. His efforts of coordinating relief initiatives in the past which enabled impacted workers to receive financial support, from supporters like the SSC Group will not be forgotten.

It remains deeply concerning that the ongoing legal and business rescue processes continue to delay both the reopening of the mine and the location and recovery of the remains of Solomon, Yvonne, and Pretty. These delays are as a result of the compromised Business rescue practitioner and the so-called biggest creditor Arqomanzi (Pty) Ltd and its greedy directors who had previously committed to reopening the mine, restoring jobs of the former employees, but have since failed to honour those commitments, instead they now appear to prioritize personal gain while disregarding the livelihoods of former employees and the continued suffering of the affected families.

In this regard, SSC has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to pursue all available legal avenues and will continue, through the courts and all lawful processes, to defend and advance the interests of former mine employees, the community and affected families. We will continue to commit the necessary resources until justice is realized and a sustainable solution is achieved.

As we mark this 10 year melancholic milestone, SSC notes and bemoans the fact that despite the inquest’s findings confirming failures in risk assessment and safety compliance as required under mining safety laws, it is disconcerting that no prosecution or real accountability has been implemented.

Yet, amid the pain, SSC recognizes and applauds the extraordinary resilience of the families who have remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

We must all renew our collective duty to support the families who continue to endure emotional and financial hardship. Community solidarity remains essential in helping them carry this heavy burden.

The mining industry as a whole, must also heed the call that worker safety and dignity must never be compromised, regardless of financial pressures. The legacy of Lily Mine must be one that compels safer practices and accountability throughout the mining industry.

Fred Arendse at the commemoration said: “As we stand here 10 years later, let this commemoration strengthen our unity and renew our commitment to remembrance, justice, and healing. Let us ensure that the memory of those lost guides us toward a future where such tragedy is never repeated.”

It is imperative that our collective resolve honours those we lost and support those who continue to live with the consequences of that tragic day.