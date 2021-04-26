Anglo, Umicore partner on hydrogen tech aimed at simplifying EV refuelling headache

ANGLO American and materials handling and recycling company, Umicore, are partnering in research into a hydrogen-based product that does not require extensive infrastructure in order it be used electric vehicles.

The chemistry is to bond hydrogen to a liquid so that the delivery to the market is provided as per gasoline currently instead of creating infrastructure for compressed gas. Hydrogen infrastructure and refuelling networks currently represent one of the main barriers for more widespread adoption of hydrogen in clean, electric transport, said the partners.

The chemical process of bonding the liquid to the hydrogen is called liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC). Electric vehicles would be fitted with engines containing platinum group metals (PGMs) that speak to the liquid to which the hydrogen is initially bonded.