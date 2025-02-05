Harmony Gold reports five fatalities at SA mines

HARMONY Gold on Wednesday said five employees had been killed in two separate incidents at its South African mines.

At Doornkop mine west of Johannesburg two employees lost their lives following a mining incident. All blasting operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended, the company said.

At Joel Mine, in the Free State province, three employees died following “a severe fall of ground”.

“The causes of these two unrelated incidents are currently under investigation, both internally and by the regulator,” said Harmony Gold. “The relevant authorities have been kept fully apprised of the incidents.”

These incidents come only days after the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources reported best ever safety statistics for mines last year. Fatalities fell 24% year-on-year in 2024 to 42 compared to 55 fatalities in 2023.

There was a significant decline in fatailities from fall of ground incidents, known as FOG, as well as machinery and shaft conveyance types of accidents, the department said.

“We are devastated by the news of these tragic incidents,” said Harmony’s newly appointed CEO, Beyers Nel in a statement. Nel took over from Peter Steenkamp who retired last year.

“We are doing all we can to prevent safety incidents through embedded and proactive risk management practices alongside our humanistic safety culture transformation journey,” Nel added.