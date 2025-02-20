Lucapa Diamond Co. ends blockade at Angolan mine

LUCAPA Diamond Company said on Thursday mining had resumed at its Lulo mine in Angola following an 18-day blockade by local leaders.

Processing continued during the blockade with diamonds being recovered from stockpiled gravel and tailings, the company said in an announcement. As a result, carat recoveries remained on track for the month.

Lucapa said its operating unit Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) would assess the mine plan in an effort to catch up on overburden stripping and minimise disruption caused by the blockade.

“SML has reiterated its commitment to its existing social programs within the local community, which will continue as planned over the life of the mine,” the company said.

The blockade, which started on February 3, was caused by community leaders who Lucapa said had made “a series of unreasonable demands of SML.

“SML believes the matters being pursued by the group are the responsibility of the local authorities to provide,” the company said at the time.

Lucapa is currently in discussions with Angolan authorites regarding an increase in its stake in Lulo Project JV to 51% from its current 39% holding.

Commenting on the negotiations last year, Lucapa CEO Alex Kidman said the company was “on track to finalise the revised agreement in the new year”.

Increasing its share in Lulo to 51% will give Lucapa “significantly more exposure to exploration success,” he said adding that he was confident the deal would be signed in early 2025.