Convey headed to Allied Gold mine in Mali attacked at weekend

A CONVOY transporting heavy mining equipment to Allied Gold’s Sadiola mine in Mali from Bamako, the West African country’s capital, came under attack over the weekend, said Reuters citing sources.

The attack points to expanding security risks – and related additional costs – facing mining companies operating in military-led Sahel states that are struggling to contain Islamist militant groups, said Reuters in a report update on Wednesday.

While government and military convoys more frequently come under attack in Mali, attacks on mining equipment have until now been rare.

In Sunday’s attack, two large trucks were set alight, an excavator was damaged and two pick-up trucks were stolen, one of the sources familiar with the incident said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The equipment belongs to the local Caterpillar dealer Neemba and had been leased to the subcontractor Mota-Engil, which operates at Sadiola’s quarry, the sources said.

Eight people present – all employees of Neemba – were unharmed in the attack, which the sources said was disrupted by soldiers from the Malian army who had been nearby.

The incident took place between the towns of Diema and Sandare, the sources said. A separate security source confirmed an attack had taken place in that location on Sunday, but was unable to provide further details.

Spokespeople for Allied Gold, Neemba and Mota-Engil and a spokesperson for Mali’s army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mali is one of Africa’s largest gold producers, with mining companies including Barrick Gold, B2GOLD, Resolute Mining, and Endeavour Mining active in the gold-rich western and southern regions.