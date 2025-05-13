Orano files lawsuit over Niger staff detention, asset seizures

FRENCH uranium company Orano has initiated legal action in Niger courts, citing “arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and unjust confiscation of property” of its staff and assets in the country, said Reuters.

The lawsuit comes after Niger security forces raided Orano’s subsidiary offices in Niamey last week, confiscating electronic devices and interrogating managing directors, said Reuters.

Citing a company announcement on Tuesday, Reuters said Orano was unable to contact its MD, Ibrahim Courmo, who was reportedly taken to the headquarters of Niger’s external intelligence agency.

Police continue to block access to Orano’s subsidiary offices in the capital, according to the company.

Orano’s legal challenge follows a series of escalating tensions, including Niger’s military government seizing control of the Somair mine in December 2023, where Orano holds approximately 63% ownership. The company also had its mining permit for subsidiary Imouraren revoked in June 2024.

Niger’s actions appear to be part of a broader regional trend, with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso similarly pressuring foreign mining operations. All three Sahel nations, currently under military rule, have been asserting greater control over their natural resources, with Mali arresting foreign executives and Burkina Faso recently pledging to take over more foreign-owned industrial mines, said Reuters.

The Niger government was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit, the newswire said.