EGA bauxite stockpiles top two million tons amid Guinea dispute

EMIRATES Global Aluminium’s Guinea subsidiary has accumulated nearly two million metric tons of bauxite since operations were suspended last year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Dubai-based firm, jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Dubai’s Investment Corporation, operates one of Guinea’s largest bauxite mines through Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC). The stockpile has built up at port and train loading facilities following the suspension of exports and mining in October.

The dispute highlights Guinea’s military government’s drive to extract greater benefits from the nation’s vast mineral wealth. As the world’s largest bauxite producer, Guinea is leveraging its position to force mining companies into downstream processing commitments.

Reuters reported earlier this month that authorities have begun withdrawing EGA’s mining licence over its failure to build an alumina refinery. GAC’s operations stopped completely in December 2024, causing significant financial losses.

In a statement on Tuesday, GAC said it hoped to resume talks with Guinean authorities to lift the measures blocking operations. The company contested reports it had failed to meet commitments, stating it had “always fulfilled all obligations” under agreements with Guinea.

Regarding the alumina refinery project, GAC said realisation was “contingent upon overcoming numerous and significant economic, technical and environmental challenges.”

The standoff reflects a broader trend across military-led West African states including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which are asserting greater control over mineral-rich mining sectors to generate higher revenues.