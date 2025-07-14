Zambian mining chief urges US to waive copper import tariffs

THE leader of Zambia’s state mining corporation is pushing for the US to grant exemptions from proposed copper import duties, arguing that such tariffs could undermine a major infrastructure initiative linking the two nations, said the Financial Times.

Kakenenwa Muyangwa, who heads the Zambian Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM), expressed unease about potential 50% tariffs on copper imports and their effect on the Lobito Corridor project.

The ambitious railway development aims to provide Zambia, which ranks as Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, with improved access to Western markets for its mineral exports, the newspaper said.

The corridor represents a significant collaboration between Washington and Lusaka, with American backing including a substantial $550m financing package. Muyangwa emphasised that the infrastructure project was specifically designed to facilitate the flow of strategic minerals like copper to the US.

“The fundamental concept behind the Lobito Corridor centers on channeling these essential minerals, particularly copper, toward American markets,” Muyangwa said in recent comments. He indicated optimism that Washington might consider special provisions for Zambian copper shipments as the project advances.

The railway initiative is particularly crucial for landlocked Zambia, as it would establish a more direct route for mineral exports to reach international buyers through Atlantic ports. The potential tariff dispute highlights the complex balance between domestic protectionism and international partnership agreements in the critical minerals sector.