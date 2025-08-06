SA introduces artisanal mining licensing system

SOUTH Africa’s mineral resources department has gazetted corrections to the Draft Mineral Resources Development Bill 2025, introducing a comprehensive licensing framework for artisanal and small-scale mining operations, said BusinessLive earlier this week.

The proposed system would formalise previously unregulated mining activities through designated zones, streamlined permits and eligibility requirements designed for community-based organisations, the publication said.

It cited officials as saying the measures target inclusive economic growth and address historical inequities in mineral resource access.

Communities historically excluded from mining benefits could gain direct participation in the sector under the new framework. The licensing regime was initially proposed in the unimplemented 2020 MPRDA amendment but has now been formally integrated into current legislation, said BusinessLive.

Minister Gwede Mantashe stated the framework would ensure regulatory certainty while promoting local industrialisation, employment and skills development in mining-affected areas.

The bill gains strategic significance amid recent US trade tensions, including 30% tariffs on selected South African exports. The low-capital, community-based nature of artisanal mining could absorb workers displaced from traditional export industries and stimulate regional economies.

By incorporating informal mining into formal frameworks, the legislation represents a shift toward domestic-focused growth less vulnerable to external trade shocks. The approach aligns with African Continental Free Trade Area commitments emphasising local beneficiation and reduced dependence on Global North markets.

The bill also tightens ministerial oversight of mining rights transfers, requiring written consent for any cession or assignment of prospecting or mining rights.

Implementation success depends on forthcoming supporting regulations and inter-departmental coordination. Following public consultation ending August 13, the bill proceeds to cabinet approval and parliamentary review before potential presidential enactment within the next year.