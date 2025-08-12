De Beers discovers kimberlite in Angola three years after return

DE Beers has made its first kimberlite discovery in Angola for thirty years, said Reuters citing an announcement from the Anglo American subsidiary on Tuesday.

The breakthrough occurred during the company’s renewed exploration partnership with Angola’s state diamond firm Endiama.

The joint venture successfully located kimberlite rock – the primary geological source of natural diamonds – in its initial drilling attempt at a priority target site in July 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the mining giant, which had previously withdrawn from Angola in 2012 after unsuccessful exploration efforts, said Reuters.

Kimberlite formations are exceptionally rare volcanic rocks that transport diamonds from deep within the Earth to accessible surface levels through ancient eruptions, the newswire added.

De Beers re-entered the Angolan market in 2022, securing two mineral investment agreements with the government in April of that year. The partnership expanded in 2024 with additional contracts covering diamond processing and exploration activities.

The company plans extensive follow-up operations including additional drilling programs, geophysical surveys and comprehensive laboratory testing over the coming months to determine the kimberlite’s specific characteristics and commercial diamond potential.

This discovery comes as parent company Anglo American pursues a strategic divestment of De Beers to concentrate on copper and iron ore operations.

The sale has attracted considerable interest from multiple bidding groups, including Indian diamond companies, Qatari investment funds and commodities magnate Anil Agarwal, according to industry sources.