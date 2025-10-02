Guinea iron ore mine halts after fatal accident

A CHINESE-backed mining venture has halted operations at its Guinean iron ore site following a workplace incident that claimed three foreign workers’ lives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Winning Consortium Simandou, which is developing Blocks 1 and 2 of the Simandou iron ore deposit, immediately ceased activity at its Kerouane mine whilst authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the newswire said.

The company confirmed that emergency protocols were enacted promptly and local medical staff attempted to save the victims, though their efforts proved unsuccessful. Details regarding what caused the fatal incident have not been disclosed.

“Operations were suspended to allow for a complete review of safety procedures,” the consortium stated, adding that mining activity would only restart once comprehensive safety assurances could be provided.

The Winning Consortium Simandou counts China’s Baowu Group amongst its principal backers. The venture represents a significant investment in Guinea’s mineral resources, with the Simandou deposit considered one of the world’s largest untapped high-grade iron ore reserves.

Guinea has attracted substantial foreign investment in recent years as mining companies seek to exploit its abundant mineral wealth, including bauxite, gold and iron ore. However, the industry has faced scrutiny over working conditions and safety standards at various operations across the country.

The investigation into the fatal accident continues, with regulators expected to examine whether proper safety protocols were in place and followed at the time of the incident, said Bloomberg News.