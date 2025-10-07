Predictive and Robex merge in Guinea gold deal

AUSTRALIAN miner Predictive Discovery and Canada’s Robex Resources will combine operations in a A$2.35bn ($1.55bn) all-share transaction, establishing a mid-tier West African gold producer.

The merger unites two Guinea-based projects located 30 kilometres apart, with the combined entity projected to exceed 400,000 ounces of annual production by 2029, backed by 9.5 million oz in resources and 4.5 million oz in reserves.

Robex investors will receive 8.667 Predictive shares for each share held, granting them approximately 49% ownership of the merged business, according to a joint statement. The new company will maintain its Sydney listing whilst pursuing dual listing on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange.

The transaction reflects broader consolidation across the gold mining sector as companies exploit record prices and strong margins to pursue scale through acquisitions, said Reuters.

Robex’s Kiniero mine, commencing production in December, will provide funding for Bankan’s development, with Predictive targeting a final investment decision by mid-2026.

Guinea, traditionally recognised for bauxite and iron ore extraction, is attracting renewed gold exploration interest despite persistent difficulties from artisanal mining and recent regulatory enforcement, said Reuters. Canada’s Fortuna Mining recently formed a joint venture with Australia’s DeSoto Resources to explore the Siguiri basin in northeastern Guinea, the newswire said.

Robex CEO Matthew Wilcox will head the merged operation, whilst Predictive’s Andrew Pardey assumes the chairmanship. Major Robex shareholders Cohen Group and Eglinton Mining, collectively holding 25% of the company, support the arrangement.

The deal requires court and shareholder approval, with completion anticipated before year-end, said Reuters.