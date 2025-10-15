Australia risks losing mining investment, warns BHP executive

AUSTRALIA must accelerate environmental approvals and provide cheaper power to remain competitive for mining investment, said Reuters citing comments made by BHP’s head of Australian operations, Geraldine Slattery.

Speaking at a Western Australia conference on Wednesday, Slattery warned that streamlining permitting timeframes was critical for the resources sector’s productivity. Her comments highlight mounting competition from nations such as the US, which are implementing mining-friendly policies to develop supply chains independent of China.

BHP CEO Mike Henry told the Financial Times this week the company was contemplating reopening Arizona mines following what he described as the US administration’s “breathtaking” support for the mining industry.

Australia is finalising negotiations on environmental law reform, with new legislation expected during parliament’s final fortnight this year. However, Slattery emphasised that labour productivity had fallen to a 60-year low, threatening both future investment and living standards.

The executive, who has spent three decades at BHP and previously headed its petroleum division, is considered the leading candidate to succeed Henry, who is expected to retire by mid-2026 after a typical six-year tenure, said Reuters.

Despite concerns, BHP recently committed over A$840m to its South Australian Olympic Dam copper operations, with plans to double output by mid-2027.

Slattery outlined additional priorities including tax reductions to match other developed nations, enhanced workforce training, and adoption of automation and artificial intelligence to address productivity challenges.