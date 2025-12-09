Congo cobalt exporters seek clarity on quota rules

DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo’s mining industry has demanded urgent government discussions over new cobalt export regulations, said Reuters on Monday.

The industry warned that legal uncertainties and compliance obstacles in the export regulations threaten to delay shipments and disrupt global battery supply chains, the newswire added.

The Congo, which is the world’s largest cobalt producer accounting for over 70% of global supply, introduced quota restrictions on October 16 following a months-long export prohibition. Authorities allocated 18,125 tons for the fourth quarter whilst capping annual exports at 96,600t from 2026.

China’s CMOC and Glencore, the world’s largest cobalt producers, secured the biggest allocations, with regulator ARECOMS retaining a 10% strategic reserve.

However, no shipments have moved despite government warnings of severe penalties for non-compliance, as exporters grapple with ambiguous procedures and payment requirements, said Reuters.

Recent government circulars mandate miners prepay a 10% royalty within 48 hours and obtain compliance certificates before authorising shipments.

In a December 5 letter to the mines minister, the Chamber of Mines highlighted exporters face “serious difficulties” implementing quotas and have unsuccessfully sought meetings with ARECOMS to resolve concerns.

“Any measure perceived as deviating from the mining code, notably prepayment of royalties, could undermine operator confidence and damage Congo’s international credibility,” the chamber wrote, requesting high-level talks with regulators and major producers.

The quota regime, designed to lift prices from multi-year lows, has tightened supply to Chinese refiners and electric vehicle manufacturers. Cobalt hydroxide prices have surged over 80% since February’s initial export ban, with benchmark cobalt trading near $24 per pound compared with February’s nine-year low of $10/lb.

China controls approximately 70-75% of global refining capacity, supplying Tesla, BYD and CATL, making any export delays potentially disruptive. Industry analysts suggest Congolese shipments may not reach China before April.