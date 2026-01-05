Rwandan tungsten mine enters US defence supply chain

RWANDA’S Nyakabingo tungsten mine has become the largest source in Africa since Trinity Metals Group acquired the operation in 2022, tripling output to over 1,200 tons of high-grade concentrate annually.

The mine, backed by Dublin-based TechMet and the US Development Finance Corporation, began supplying Global Tungsten and Powders in Pennsylvania last September under a multiyear contract. Trinity chair Shawn McKormick told the Financial Times Rwanda “directly in the American defence supply chain now” as Washington seeks alternatives to China’s 80% market control.

However, Rwanda’s mineral sector faces persistent accusations of serving as a conduit for conflict minerals from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. M23 rebels allied to Rwanda have captured Congolese territory rich in coltan, tin and gold since January, with UN experts reporting mineral mixing “had reached unprecedented levels”.

The International Tin Supply Chain Initiative recorded a 213% annual surge in Rwandan tantalum exports coinciding with M23’s expanding mine control. Tech giant Apple subsequently instructed suppliers to cease sourcing tantalum from Rwanda and DRC, which together produce 60% of global supply.

Alice Uwase, CEO of Rwanda’s mining regulator, acknowledged allegations “undermined our efforts as a government” whilst emphasising modernisation progress.

Trinity maintains strict traceability by tracking every ore bag from pit to end user, avoiding purchases from artisanal miners, said the Financial Times. The company is seeking $60m to construct a tungsten processing plant as Rwanda pursues ambitions to become a regional “value addition hub”.

The US government has incorporated economic integration and billions in investment promises into peace negotiations between Rwanda and DRC, raising prospects for formalised cross-border mineral trade.