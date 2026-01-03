Zijin Mining intensifies acquisitions amid record profits

CHINA’S largest mining company Zijin Mining Group will accelerate global acquisitions targeting gold and copper assets as record profits and surging metal prices propel ambitious expansion plans, said Bloomberg News citing newly appointed chairman Zou Laichang.

The Fujian-based miner will pursue opportunities among high-impact large-scale mines and mid-tier companies whilst boosting domestic investment, Zou stated following his appointment on 31 December. He succeeded founder Chen Jinghe, who led Zijin for over three decades and now serves as lifetime honorary chairman.

Estimated net income jumped as much as 62% to 52 billion yuan ($7.4bn) in 2025 as copper, gold and silver prices reached all-time highs, according to preliminary earnings released Tuesday.

Ranked third globally by market value behind Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group, Zijin targets mined gold output of 105 tons in 2026, representing 17% year-on-year growth, and copper production of 1.2Mt, marking a 10% increase.

The company will achieve its 100 ton annual gold output target two years ahead of schedule. Acquisitions in Ghana and Kazakhstan alongside expansion at the Julong copper mine in China’s Tibet region have driven production growth.

Zijin also aims to boost lithium-carbonate equivalent output more than fourfold from 25,000 tons in 2025, aligning with accelerating electric vehicle demand.

The recently spun-off gold unit, Zijin Gold International, reported estimated net income surging as much as 233% to $1.6bn in 2025, underscoring the company’s strengthening position across precious metals markets.