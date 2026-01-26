Mining sector leads global equity rally on supply concerns

GLOBAL mining stocks have emerged as the standout performers of 2025, with the MSCI Metals and Mining Index surging nearly 90%, said Bloomberg News.

The shares are outpacing semiconductors, banks and technology stocks as demand for metals critical to robotics, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence infrastructure drives prices higher, the newswire added.

Copper has jumped 50% amid tight supplies whilst analysts remain bullish on aluminium, silver, nickel and platinum. Gold has reached successive record highs on monetary policy concerns and geopolitical risks.

The rally marks a sharp reversal for a sector previously shunned by fund managers over volatile commodity prices and China growth fears. European funds now hold a net 26% overweight position, the highest in four years, according to Bank of America.

“Mining stocks have quietly moved from a boring defensive sleeve to an essential portfolio anchor,” said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne.

Despite the rally, the Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index trades at a 20% discount to its long-term valuation ratio. Morgan Stanley analysts noted the valuation gap persists as natural resources gain strategic relevance.

Major M&A transactions including Anglo American’s acquisition of Teck Resources and a potential Rio Tinto-Glencore merger underscore the industry’s push for scale amid supply deficits, said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts copper deficits worsening this year whilst Goldman Sachs expects gold to reach $5,400 per ounce by end-2026.