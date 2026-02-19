Five miners missing after South Africa diamond mine mudslide

FIVE miners remained missing on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after a mudslide at Ekapa Mining’s diamond mine in South Africa, said Reuters.

The Minerals Council South Africa said it had deployed a senior team to support Ekapa Mining’s search efforts. “Finding the five people who are reported missing in the mud rush is the priority,” said Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane.

South Africa recorded its lowest ever mine death toll last year, with 41 fatalities, narrowly beating the previous record low of 42 set in 2024.

The improvement reflects ongoing efforts by government and industry under the Zero Harm safety campaign. Ekapa Mining did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year’s fatalities were unacceptable to the industry, Japie Fullard, chair of the Minerals Council CEO Zero Harm Forum said last week.

“As mining CEOs, we believe that Zero Harm is possible. If you consider the significant reduction in fatalities, injuries and illnesses in the sector over the past three decades you will understand why we hold this belief,” he said.

The Council says that the mining industry has reduced fatalities in three decades by 91% to 41 in 2025 from 484 in 1994.

Serious injuries have fallen by 80% to 1,693 from 8,347 in that period, with specific sector focus on leading causes of fatalities like falls of ground as well as transportation and mining contributing to the reduction.