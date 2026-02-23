B2Gold founder Johnson to retire as CEO

B2GOLD Corp has announced that Clive Johnson, the gold miner’s founder and long-serving CEO, will retire at the company’s annual general meeting on June 4, with CFO Mike Cinnamond named as his successor.

Johnson has led B2Gold since its formation in 2007, overseeing its growth from a junior exploration company into an international producer with four operating mines turning out approximately one million ounces of gold a year.

He will be appointed Chair Emeritus, maintaining a connection with the company and remaining available to the board and management, the company said.

“Now is the right time to pass the torch and in making this decision I have every confidence in Mike to lead our next stage of growth,” Johnson said.

Cinnamond joined B2Gold in 2013 and has served as CFO since April 2014. Board chair Kelvin Dushnisky said his deep knowledge of the company and experience in strategy, capital allocation and financial management made him the ideal candidate to take the business forward.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead B2Gold,” Cinnamond said. “The company has great assets and great people and is well positioned for the future.”

In further management changes, Dushnisky transitions from board chair to executive chair with immediate effect, while Greg Barnes has been appointed lead independent director. Michael McDonald, currently vice-president of investor relations, corporate development and treasury, will succeed Cinnamond as CFO when the leadership changes take effect in June, said B2Gold.