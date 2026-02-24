DRC replaces top officials at state mining company

THE Democratic Republic of Congo’s president has replaced the chairman and CEO of state-owned mining company Gecamines, which holds stakes in copper and cobalt mines operated by some of the world’s largest miners.

President Felix Tshisekedi named Deogratias Ngele Masudi as chairman and Baraka Kabemba as CEO, said Bloomberg News citing a presidential decree read on state television on Monday. They replace Guy Robert Lukama and Placide Nkala Basadilua respectively.

Masudi is a former justice minister and ex-secretary general of Gecamines, while Kabemba is a mining sector partner at consultancy EY, said Bloomberg News.

Gecamines holds minority stakes in copper-cobalt operations controlled by major companies including CMOC Group, Glencore and Eurasian Resources Group, and has been expanding its role in trading a portion of metals produced through its joint ventures.

The changes come as Congo’s profile in global mineral supply chains continues to rise. The country produced 3.5 million tons of copper in 2025, consolidating its position as the world’s leading supplier after Chile. It remains the largest source of battery cobalt, though Tshisekedi’s government introduced strict export controls on the metal last year, said the newswire.

Chinese-controlled projects accounted for more than 80% of Congolese copper output in 2025. However, Congo signed a minerals partnership with the US in December aimed at drawing greater American investment. The Trump administration has identified Congo as a key source of critical minerals needed to shore up US supply chains.